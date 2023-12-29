New Years Honours List 2024

His Majesty The King has granted the following National Honours:

The Hon Albert Josephto be a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Financial and Digital Industries in Gibraltar.

Mr Lawrence Michael PODESTA to be an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Banking in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:

Mr Terence Louis LOPEZ for services to the provision of Aviation services in Gibraltar.

Mr Jack Nicholas PRIOR for services to Sport in Gibraltar.

