Carmen Gomez Diary

As the Christmas season is upon us and the year edges closer to an end, we think upon the family, and our nearest and dearest.

Many of us will miss some of our family members who have sadly passed away, or may not be with us because of distances between us. We must still celebrate what Christmas stands for, and indeed keep the memories alive of when all our family members were together in peace and harmony; sharing in everything it represented.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR