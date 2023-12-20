Mask Wearing at GHA

Due to an increase in the number of patients seen with COVID, influenza and RSV, the Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings in order to protect our patients and staff. You will be given a mask at the entrance to all GHA facilities and will be asked to wear these upon entering.

It is important not to visit any patient or resident at ERS or other GHA facilities if you have any flu like symptoms, or you have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the best way to fight the flu virus or any other virus is by washing your hands regularly and we ask anyone going to any GHA facility to please respect the wearing of face masks.

20-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR