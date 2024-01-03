How to keep New Year’s Resolutions?

by MEGAN STRINGER Deciding on what New Year’s resolutions and goals you want to achieve throughout 2024 is the easy part for most people - it’s learning how to stick to them after a few weeks.

A brand new year marks a fresh start for many people, for various reasons. It may be that 2023 was a bad year and you want to start afresh with a different mind-set, by focusing on things that will help you for the better. Or, it could be that creating a realistic plan on ways to get motivated to bring in the New Year can help you succeed in other areas, be it professionally and personally. Whatever it is, the majority of people do tend to create a goal of some sort.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR