The Action for Housing pressure group had sent the Hon. Pat Orfila a ten-point agenda and requested a meeting when she was elected on 12th October 2023.

These were the ten points they wished to discuss with her. A press release will be issued after the meeting to inform the public of the outcome.

04-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR