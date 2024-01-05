We have to put up a good fight

Happy New Year everyone. What a night of fireworks we had on New Year’s Eve! Well, each to his own. Now onwards and upwards, and if you have had time to collect your thoughts, you must be wondering what is in store for us, as a community, this 2024.

For sure, our many caring citizens and associations will continue their charity work no doubt, and we will look to helping them in whatever way we can. Perhaps a little more needs to be done for those elderly folk living on their own, in giving them some of our time in the way of affording them some company, or a weekly telephone chat. Time will tell how we get on with this. As far as our political future is concerned, I saw with great dismay recently on the Spanish News, how the country who is pulling most of the strings in our case, is disintegrating into a shambolic state of hate, due to the irresponsible discourse of some of its politicians.

