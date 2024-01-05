VOX PRESSES SPANISH GOVERNMENT ON GIBRALTAR

Vox has called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to appear before their Parliament over Gibraltar. This is unlikely to materialise any time soon, but the news shows just how much the party continues with its obsessive approach to any Gibraltar related matter.

CADIZ

This time MP for Cadiz, Blanca Armario Gonzalez, has declared that she wants Mr Sanchez explain the detail and the terms of the negotiations “between the United Kingdom and Spain” over Gibraltar. The Vox MP has said that the resumption of treaty negotiations, after general elections in Gibraltar and Spain, has prompted a series of questions on the subject for the Spanish government to answer. However, at the same time, she also stressed the importance of a treaty for the Campo de Gibraltar, and La Linea in particular, all being her constituents in the Cadiz province.

