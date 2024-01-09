Crochet circles popping up in Gibraltar

Crochet circles have been popping up in various places in Gibraltar. So what’s crochet all bout and why are so many locals joining in?

You might remember the art of crochet from your school days. Sitting in class as the teacher guided you on how to create a crochet square out of yearn using a crochet hook. Needless to say it might’ve taken you a while to get into the swing of things but with such a versatile skill under your belt the sky was the limit.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR