The Gibraltar Government has published a white paper to initiate a consultation process in the community, seeking the views of established bodies and individuals regarding a proposal to lower the voting age to 16.

It is appropriate that there should be a full and informed debate on an important topic as making the wrong choice could have damaging effects that would be felt very quickly in the education system.

09-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR