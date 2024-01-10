GHA Complaints and Advice Procedures

It is important that the public understands the procedures available within the hospital for assistance, feedback and complaints. The GHA has created a short video to go through the procedure. The video is available online at:
https://youtu.be/qvSid2PN8Rw
Patients are encouraged to first raise any concerns regarding appointments and referrals with the Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS), whose dedicated staff serve as a bridge between patients and the GHA. PALS has a clear mission to foster open lines of communication, collaborate with healthcare staff and investigate concerns.
10-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR