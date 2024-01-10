UK COMMITS TO GREATER GIBRALTAR PARTICIPATION IN COMMONWEALTH

The United Kingdom has formally pledged to support greater participation by Gibraltar and other Overseas Territories within the Commonwealth. This will be seen as a positive development which opens up the potential for Gibraltar to link up with this important group of nations.
TREATY
In the event that a treaty opens up a framework for cooperation with the 27 Member States of the European Union, it would still make sense to progress a closer connection with the 56 countries which make up the Commonwealth as well.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR