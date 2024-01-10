UK COMMITS TO GREATER GIBRALTAR PARTICIPATION IN COMMONWEALTH

 Wednesday, January 10, 2024 - 10:45
The United Kingdom has formally pledged to support greater participation by Gibraltar and other Overseas Territories within the Commonwealth. This will be seen as a positive development which opens up the potential for Gibraltar to link up with this important group of nations.

TREATY
In the event that a treaty opens up a framework for cooperation with the 27 Member States of the European Union, it would still make sense to progress a closer connection with the 56 countries which make up the Commonwealth as well.

