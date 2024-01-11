UK-GIBRALTAR TRADE HITS £6.7 BILLION

The post-Brexit trade relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar continues on an upward trajectory, while that with the EU has fallen. This is clear from the official data published by the Department of Business and Trade, as well as the latest figures released by the Institute for Economic Affairs. Gibraltar is now the UK’s 39th largest trading partner on the planet.
All this will no doubt be music to the ears of Gibraltar’s new Trade and Industry Minister Nigel Feetham. It was always clear that the UK’s departure from the European Union would cause a more general realignment of its economic and trade relationships.
