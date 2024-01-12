Full plans submitted for Monument Place and Plaza scheme

by MEGAN STRINGER The full planning application for Monument Place & Plaza, the development in which the new Gibraltar College of Further Education amongst other amenities are envisaged to form part of has recently been filed with the Town Planning department.

The new development, which is located to the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice site, and above the existing Devil’s Tower Car Park, would not only comprise of the College, but also offices, a ground floor cafeteria, and residential aspects including residential units, roof amenities and pools.

