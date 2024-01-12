ROYAL GIBRALTAR REGIMENT LANCE CORPORAL AWARDED COMMANDING OFFICER’S COIN

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Lance Corporal (LCpl) Jaydan Pozo was recently awarded a Commanding Officer's coin whilst deployed on Op CABRIT 13.
In his short time since arriving in theatre, LCpl Pozo has made important contributions worthy of individual recognition. On arrival he immediately stepped up as W Company’s Tech Second In Command (2IC), which is equivalent to a Corporal’s role, and despite no previous experience, through the hard work and enthusiasm which marks all his endeavours, has rapidly had a significant positive impact on the running on the Company’s armoured vehicle fleet.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
12-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR