COVID Memorial Scrapped

The Government will not be proceeding with the winning design of the Covid Memorial due to “copyright issues”. This response has come in answer to questions from Panorama on the subject.
LIGHT
Panorama readers will recall the announcement of the winning design for the ‘Memorial Light’ on 16th June 2022.
It was said then that Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, that the chosen design, titled 'Memorial Light' by Caroline Canessa, was intended to serve as a “poignant tribute” to the lives lost to the pandemic, and would eventually be transformed into a full-scale monument at Campion Park.
12-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR