Blue Monday, but how can you change this mind-set?

by MEGAN STRINGER Today is Blue Monday, which typically falls on the third Monday of January each year, is said to be ‘the most depressing day of the year’.

The term was created and first spoken of in detail when a UK travel company, expressed that they calculated the date to be the most depressing day back in 2005, by using an equation.Their reason being was that it is often when individuals find themselves struggling financially, possibly due to the stress of the festive season and long gaps between pay days, and also due to bad weather and even failed goals. All these things combined can make people have lower moods, which is why it is described as depressing.

15-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR