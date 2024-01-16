One year on from launch of Active Travel Strategy… is it a step in the right direction?

by MEGAN STRINGER One year ago, the Government launched the ‘Active Travel Strategy’, which aimed to present their vision for the future of active travel, which encompassed walking and cycling.

It was a strategy that gave a clear vision of what the Government wanted for the future of transport in Gibraltar, as it hoped it would inspire the public to choose healthier choices to create a greener community. In addition, proposals were made to improve pedestrian areas, and set a ‘clear ambition’ to make cycling and walking the natural choices for short journeys.Twelve months on, and it is clear in some ways, individuals are realising how important sustainable travel is, especially in this day and age.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR