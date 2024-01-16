Joint Press Release Unite the Union & Resolve Salvage & Fire Gibraltar Ltd

Unite the Union and Resolve Salvage & Fire Gibraltar Ltd are delighted to announce an agreement, which settles the pay claim for the period 2023 to 2024. The agreement includes a 4% consolidated increase in basic pay, backdated to the 1st January 2024 and an extraordinary £1250 bonus.

The decision to enhance the compensation package underscores Resolve’s unwavering commitment to recognise the hard work, dedication, and resilience of its workforce. The 4% consolidated basic pay increase and the £1250 bonus is a testament to the company's acknowledgment of the pivotal role employees have played, in the success and growth of the organisation, which will see the imminent acquisition of the Company by leading industry giant Boluda Towage.

