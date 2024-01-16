Opposition Leader Keith Azzopardi’s New Year Message

As we leave 2023 behind and in its wake the closest general election ever there remain major challenges for this community.
Those issues that were at the heart of our campaign were not invented nor have they magically disappeared.
They will not be eliminated by a flurry of social media activity from Ministers full of glitz but devoid of addressing the reality on the ground for many people.
While change was not achieved at the last general election the momentum towards it has grown massively.
