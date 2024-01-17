See if you can spot the difference

Two are photos on the same day from 2015, and the other two are from 2024. In 2013, a time when a hatred campaign was being carried out against us by Spain with arson and damage to property; when invasions were carried out by Spanish armed vessels, and a local jet-ski with driver was shot at; the reason for the eight hour queues boiled down to Spain saying, `that this and more Did Not Happen.`

But coming back to the photos in question; the frontier scene in 2015 at the arrival of the tourist season; very important for Gibraltar`s economy; when according to the Deputy Chief Minister, new Spanish border controls were set up designed to improve the fluidity of traffic across borders, which instead lead to major disruption, because it was the manner in which Spain had chosen to implement its infrastructure changes that had caused the problem. In normal circumstances, such a major change should have been the subject of public information on their part, in order to create awareness for those crossing the border daily.

17-01-24