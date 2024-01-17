See if you can spot the difference
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 - 10:43
But coming back to the photos in question; the frontier scene in 2015 at the arrival of the tourist season; very important for Gibraltar`s economy; when according to the Deputy Chief Minister, new Spanish border controls were set up designed to improve the fluidity of traffic across borders, which instead lead to major disruption, because it was the manner in which Spain had chosen to implement its infrastructure changes that had caused the problem. In normal circumstances, such a major change should have been the subject of public information on their part, in order to create awareness for those crossing the border daily.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- ALLIANCES OF CONVENIENCE VERSUS ALLIANCES OF CONVICTION
- His Excellency the Governor’s Visit to Gibraltar Panorama
- Medication Stock Challenges
- See if you can spot the difference
- Cervical Cancer Prevention Week
- GIBRALTAR TO FACE BIOMETRIC BORDER WITH U.K. AND SPAIN
- Work at the Northern Defences continues to make progress
- Opposition Leader Keith Azzopardi’s New Year Message