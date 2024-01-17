His Excellency the Governor’s Visit to Gibraltar Panorama

Yesterday, Tuesday 16th January we had the honour of hosting His Excellency, The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, at our Panorama offices.

Welcoming His Excellency is always a delightful experience, providing an opportunity for a friendly catch-up over coffee and cakes with our team. He is highly regarded within our company, and his presence will be genuinely missed, expressed Lorraine Baldachino, he leaves a positive impact on everyone at Panorama.

