ALLIANCES OF CONVENIENCE VERSUS ALLIANCES OF CONVICTION

The ongoing conflict with Houthis based in Yemen has once again drawn attention to the close military relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. It is obvious too that this closeness will play out in the context of Gibraltar and the strategic Strait which carries its name.

DECADES

There is a considerable difference in the behaviour of Spain and that of the U.K. towards our American ally. This difference in approach has traditionally played out over decades and it continues to do so to this day. Madrid did not take part in any of the two World Wars, for one reason or another, and indeed in the second conflict, under General Franco, although officially “non-belligerent” was seen as too close to the Axis powers. Gibraltar played a key role in both and indeed, played friendly host to the nascent US Navy as far back as 1801 in its first ever foreign engagement against Barbary Pirates.

17-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR