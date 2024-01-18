First Meeting of Parliament of 2024 to take place next week

by MEGAN STRINGER
Next week, the Gibraltar Parliament is set to meet for the first session of 2024.
As Parliament prepares to meet on Wednesday 24th January, PANORAMA looks back at what was discussed in the last two sessions before the Christmas break, on Tuesday 19th and Thursday 21st December, 2023.
ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS
During the question and answer session, various topics were discussed. Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingences and Sport, Leslie Bruzon confirmed that plans for a new fire station would ensure the provision of facilities for female firefighters in response to a question from GSD Shadow Minister Joelle Ladislaus,
