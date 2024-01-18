Consumers hopeful for fall in prices

Inflation in Gibraltar and across the rest of the world has been a menace as prices have continued to rise, while there is evidence that this trend is now being reversed, this year is still likely to bring its cost challenges.

The latest Index of Retail Prices (IRP) released in December showed that year-on-year prices have risen by 4.3%, and in comparison to the previous quarter inflation climbed by 0.3%.Higher food prices has been one of the main drivers of inflation, and had increased from 238.74 to 242.19 on the IRP between July and October last year.

