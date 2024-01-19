It is actions we need to see far more than words to hear

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 19, 2024 - 11:19

by CARMEN GOMEZ

I recall that in May 2016, the then still Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, known to be a Eurosketptic, visited us and at the time hinted that once Brexit became yesterday’s migraine, that there would be fresh hope for the UK to engage in constructive talks with a new Spanish Government. 

I don’t actually recall, in all my years, from the time I was able to comprehend the world around me, of having heard a British politician say otherwise; i.e. the hope of engaging in constructive talks with a `new` Spanish government.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR