TREATY MAY NOT SOLVE AMBULANCE ISSUE

The suggestion that a patient in an ambulances can somehow be equated to cargo in an articulated lorry is one that will raise eyebrows given the crude nature of the comparison. However, this is exactly how Spain has categorised ambulance patients from Gibraltar heading for medical facilities in the neighbouring country.
EMERGENCY
The position at the moment is that GHA emergency ambulances are allowed to cross into Spain only in life or death situations. However, transfer ambulances taking patients for medical treatment or investigations, whether operated by the GHA or by St John, are not permitted to enter Spain.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR