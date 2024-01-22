The Royal Gibraltar Regiment bring home medals from the Army Judo Championships

After months of preparation, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sent a team of Judokas over to the UK to compete in the Army Championships, hosted at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, Hampshire.

Open to all Regulars and Reservists, the event saw competitors from several units across the British Army testing their strength and skill in brutally demanding bouts.Warrant Officer 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor was triumphant once again winning gold in the Heavyweight Masters and Individual open over 100kg event.

