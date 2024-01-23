CBF Commendations for No2 Overseas Squadron

Last week, the No2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron (Sqn) assumed they were turning up to a normal Thursday evening session. What they were unaware of, was that Commander British Forces (CBF), Commodore Tom Guy, was arriving at their Headquarters in Devil’s Tower Camp to present them all with a CBF Commendation.
No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn is one of four remaining Air Cadet Sqns who specifically cater for members of the Air Training Corps outside of the UK.
