The Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform met yesterday in the Parliament Chamber for its first meeting since the General Election held in October last year.

The Committee is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia with the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Hon John Cortes, the Hon Keith Azopardi and the Hon Roy Clinton also forming part of the Committee.

23-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR