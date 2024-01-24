Gibraltar Fishing Club host first competition of the year

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - 10:53

On Sunday 21st January, the Gibraltar Fishing Club held their first competition of the year at the Detached Mole with the 25 participants enduring the worst weather conditions in a long while.


To add insult to injury, the fishing was quite poor. The individual catches were below average although a few somewhat rare species were landed including a huge stingray weighing in at 17.30 kilos landed and quickly released back alive by Victor Aguilar. Victor also caught a rare African grunt.
The day winners were as follows:

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR

  • Charlie Savignon winner of the under 21 league with his trophies
    Charlie Savignon winner of the under 21 league with his trophies
  • Daniel Silva receiving his special award
    Daniel Silva receiving his special award
  • Jared Guerrero with a nice common sea bream
    Jared Guerrero with a nice common sea bream
  • Victor Aguilar with his 17.30 kilo stingray seconds before it was carefully returned alive
    Victor Aguilar with his 17.30 kilo stingray seconds before it was carefully returned alive