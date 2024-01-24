Gibraltar Fishing Club host first competition of the year

On Sunday 21st January, the Gibraltar Fishing Club held their first competition of the year at the Detached Mole with the 25 participants enduring the worst weather conditions in a long while.

To add insult to injury, the fishing was quite poor. The individual catches were below average although a few somewhat rare species were landed including a huge stingray weighing in at 17.30 kilos landed and quickly released back alive by Victor Aguilar. Victor also caught a rare African grunt.The day winners were as follows:

