Young Enterprise Gibraltar Product Launch Event

This Thursday, Young Enterprise Gibraltar are hosting their Company Programme Product Launch for 2024 at Bayside School.
Participating student teams will have the chance to showcase the idea of their company’s product or service to the general public for feedback and potentially pre-sales.
YE GIBRALTAR
Young Enterprise Gibraltar is a leading business and enterprise education charity with its mission to inspire and equip young people to learn and succeed through enterprise.
