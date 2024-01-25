GOVERNMENT OF GIBRALTAR ADVOCATES FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY AND FAIRNESS WITH AMENDMENT TO THE INCOME TAX ACT 2010

HM Government of Gibraltar continues to underscore its commitment to fostering fiscal responsibility and fairness in taxation, unveiling an amendment aimed at modernising the existing tax legislation.

This initiative is driven by the manner in which the financial landscape has evolved since the introduction of the Income Tax Act in 2010. The Government recognises the transformative impact of both new technologies and evolving practices of existing financial services industries that have emerged during this time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR