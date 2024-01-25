SPAIN MUST LIFT GIBRALTAR MILITARY BAN

Spain must end the military harassment and discriminatory practices against Gibraltar as part of any defence agreement which may be concluded in the future. The Spanish press has been full of reports for many months which suggest that some kind of wider UK-Spain defence pact may be concluded at the same time as the wider treaty measures.
MISTAKE
It would be a serious mistake to pretend that all is well and heighten Anglo-Spanish defence cooperation while restrictions against Gibraltar continue.
