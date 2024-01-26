Hundreds inconvenienced by Jury (DUMB) Lottery

Four hundred law abiding Gibraltarian citizens have been inconvenienced this past week by the pointless socio-judicial ritual that is the jury selection process.

For a whole day they have had to put up with a time-wasting dumb lottery, to pick out the nine individuals –ordinary men and women, presumably without any prior training or knowledge of the law – tasked with delivering a verdict in a financial fraud investigation after being instructed by the judge on applicable legislation.

26-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR