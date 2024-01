The latest interpretation of the Schengen Border Code at the frontier has seen Madrid serve its own peculiar a la carte version of the EU group’s immigration rules.

This will not surprise anyone who had followed the machinations at the border over the years, even when we were all “happily” in the European Union.

30-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR