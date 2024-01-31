Ministers Arias-Vasquez and Santos visit Bruce’s Farm

Minister Santos & Minister Arias-Vasquez recently joined the Care Agency staff at Bruce’s Farm together with members of several charities to celebrate the progress of the Drugs, Alcohol and Rehabilitation services.

The following Charities and Organisations were in attendance: The EV Foundation, Childline, Gibsams, Clubhouse, CAB, Walking Together, GADS and The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society.The morning consisted of an awareness presentation providing fundamental and informative insight into the services that Drugs and Rehabilitation Services offers both at Bruce’s Farm and as importantly within the wider community.

