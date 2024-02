February marks Cardiac Awareness Month which serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cardiovascular health.

HMGOG recognises the need for timely intervention in heart-related issues and to address this, the Government is committed to fulfilling its manifesto commitment by establishing a state-of-the-art catheterisation unit at St Bernard’s Hospital.

