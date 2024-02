The Minister with responsibility for the South District Constituency, John Cortes, hosted the first of a series of ’Town Hall’ type constituency meeting on Friday afternoon at the Central Hall.

The meeting was an opportunity for the Minister and officials to listen to concerns and suggestions from residents of the area, and to discuss matters of interest to constituents.

07-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR