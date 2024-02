The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, CMG, MP, had a virtual meeting yesterday with UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP.

Following on from a meeting in London on 29 January, Dr Garcia and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP co-chaired a meeting today to continue their discussions on contingency preparations for a no negotiated outcome (NNO).

