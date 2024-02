The Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos, together with Chief Secretary, Mr Glendon Martinez, visited of Gibraltar’s youth clubs on Wednesday 31st January 2024.

The senior team, together with their administration support, showed them around the four youth clubs: Plater, Dolphins, Laguna Youth Club and the Youth Centre.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR