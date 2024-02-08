Enhancements to GHA telephone system

The Gibraltar Health Authority, following concerns expressed to the Minister for Health, has modified its telephone system to allow for phone calls to be specifically identified by the receiver.

Until recently, all phone calls received from St Bernard’s Hospital would show the generic switchboard number of 200 72266. Phone calls will now show the specific departmental, clinic or ward number, allowing service users to identify them and to return the call if necessary.

