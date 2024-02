On Friday 2nd February, St Paul’s School hosted a new whole school event, ‘St Paul’s Goes Camping’, for their children to enjoy.

With a view to promote outdoor and active learning, collaboration and social communication skills, this initiative focused on providing children with a wide range of activities to highlight the importance of rest, warmth, taking care of nature, belonging to a group and key life skills.

