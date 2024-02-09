GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON EARLY EXIT SCHEMES

The Government notes the report on GBC of the Principal Auditor’s review of Early Exit Schemes. Whilst the Government fully supports and respects the importance of thorough auditing processes and the work of the Principal Auditor and his team, the Government is concerned that certain aspects of the report do not present a true, holistic reflection of the Government’s policy and the impact of the scheme on the Public Service as an organisation, both at systemic and operational levels.
It was actually the GSD Government that negotiated with Unite the Union to implement the Early Exit Schemes that have delivered the greatest reduction in staff levels and have cost the most, just weeks before the 2011 General Election. These schemes set a benchmark that was later used for other similar schemes.
The public works department at the time had 182 employees, and was replaced by the Housing Works Agency with 160 employees.
