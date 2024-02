The Government regrets the lack of understanding demonstrated by the GSD’s Joelle Ladislaus in the conclusions she draws from the Principal Auditor’s report regarding the GHA’s Pathology Department.

Ms Ladislaus' comments completely contradict the very nature of what the GHA represents as it was the GHA who requested the audit into the pathology department in the first instance.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR