Are we in danger of creating a world dependent on drugs?

Once upon a time schools would punish children who wouldn’t sit still. Today we tend to see those kids as needing therapy and medicine.

When they don’t fall into the expected behavioural patterns, we sometimes over react by giving their behaviour a label; either medicalizing it, criminalising it, or moralizing it. For some children, getting medicine might be a better outcome than being labelled a trouble maker, or having to say you have a problem?

16-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR