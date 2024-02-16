HMGoG calls for measured response to Principal Auditor’s Report

The Government regrets the continued manipulation by the GSD Opposition of the Principal Auditor’s Report to politicise and undermine the work of the Government and of the Public Service.

The Auditor’s work is undermined by the attempt from the Opposition to exploit his work for Party political purposes.Additionally, it is important to note that the Principal Auditor highlights the following in his Auditor’s Opinion for both 2017 and 2018:

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR