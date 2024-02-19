Minister meets senior gambling sector leaders as part of wider outreach programme

Over the past few weeks, the Minister for Justice Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP has met with a number of senior leaders from the gambling sector in Gibraltar.

These have included Stella David and Per Widerstrom the Group CEOs of Entain Group and 888 plc respectively. 888 has acquired the William Hill brand and is currently engaged in integrating the two businesses in Gibraltar. Entain has also been through structural change. These companies have significant substance in Gibraltar and are both major contributors to the local economy. The gambling sector itself is an important part of the Gibraltar economy (c28% GDP).

