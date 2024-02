The number of bunker calls at Gibraltar Port increased during 2023 compared to where they had been in 2022.

This has come about despite considerable competition with Algeciras and Tangier, as well as the more recent expansion of Ceuta which is aiming for a greater share of the market.

