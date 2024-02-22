HMS Diamond Crew celebrated as Ship readies to return to operations

• Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey visits HMS Diamond in Gibraltar. • HMS Diamond docked in Gibraltar to restock and resupply. • From November to the end of January, HMS Diamond patrolled the Red Sea ensuring freedom of navigation.

The Armed Forces Minister has praised the bravery and tenacity of the crew of HMS Diamond, who have been working hard to patrol the Red Sea, intercepting smuggled weapons, and protecting global shipping.

