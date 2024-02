The decision by Foreign Secretary David Cameron to visit the Falkland Islands reflects a new bolder strand of British foreign policy which will be very welcome in many quarters.

There is no doubt that expectations have been raised among people here that his visit to the Falklands may well translate into a visit to Gibraltar as well at some point in the coming weeks or months.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR